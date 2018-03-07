69th Street B&G Milkyway Opens For The Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Snow doesn’t always have to mean it’s a bad time for ice cream.

B&G Milkyway on 69th Street opened its doors for the season. From ice cream, to hot dogs, sloppy joes, dipped ice cream cones, B&G has something for the whole family.

Opening up an ice cream shop that closes for the winter is an exciting time. It’s not just about the business, its about the people.

“Glad to be back not only because it’s the first sign of spring, but because we get to see everybody again. I think thats, when the kids come back to work too, thats what it is. The people that come here and we get to know. It’s kind of like a part of your family is coming back,” said store owner, DiAnn Berwell.

Large crowds are sill expected even with the cold and snow. Wednesday was the first day for B&G on 69th, the other locations in Sioux Falls are set to open next week.