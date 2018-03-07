Augie Women Excited To Host Regional

Augie Women Excited To Host Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Top-seeded Augustana opens up their 2018 NCAA D-II Women’s Basketball Tournament in a contest with eighth-seeded Lindenwood on Friday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Elmen Center.

Fans are encouraged to join Ole and the team at the Tipoff Rally, Thursday, March 8 at 6 p.m. in the dining room of the Morrison Commons.

The Vikings (27-3) are making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the 2012-13 season and earned the NSIC’s automatic bid after defeating Winona State 64-45 in the conference championship game back on Feb. 27.

Entering the MIAA Tournament as the No. 9 seed, the Lions ripped off four wins and defeated Fort Hays State in the championship game to secure their automatic bid in the National Tournament. Lindenwood (20-12) is red hot and is winners of their last six games.

Augie’s Logan O’Farrell, who won the NSIC Tournament MVP, leads the team with 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists-per-game. The senior from Summit, S.D. is tied with the most blocks on the squad (42) and has 93 steals which is the eighth most in the country. Her twin sister, Presley O’Farrell, is second on the team with 11.8 ppg to go along with her nearly five rebounds and three assists-per-game. Junior Shelby Selland is the third member of the Augustana basketball team that averages 10-plus points-per-game. The Letcher, S.D. native averages 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds-per-game and has 42 blocks in 2017-18.

Lindenwood, champions of the MIAA for the first time in their program’s history, is led by a trio of sophomores in Kellie Bildner, Lindsay Medlen and Gabby Walker. Bildner leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.7ppg and 11.4 rebounds. Medlen pours in 10.4 ppg and 3.5 assists-per-game. Walker also averages over double-figures in scoring, with 13.5 ppg and 6.3 rebounds a contest.

Fans can listen to the game on KXRB 100.1FM with Jeff Fyling on the call which can also be streamed on the Radio Pup App. A Webcasts of the game is also available, with a link to the stream available on the Augustana women’s basketball schedule page on GoAugie.com

Friday’s matchup will be the first time Augustana and Lindenwood will face-off.

The winner advances to the NCAA Central Region semifinals and will take on the winner of the Arkansas Tech – Northern State game on Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Elmen Center.