Intoxicated Sioux Falls Man Arrested After Allegedly Biting Officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after he allegedly bit a police officer.

Sioux Falls police were called to Rice Street near Smithfield around 2 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of an intoxicated person.

After police met with the man, they say he wanted a handshake, but officers offered a fist bump. The man then attacked the officer and bit him.

Jordan Michael Glover is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstruction and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.