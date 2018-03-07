Jenkins, Daum, Tellinghuisen Lead Jacks Back to NCAA Tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Playing in its fourth consecutive Summit League Championship game, top-seeded South Dakota State pulled away from No. 2 seed South Dakota in the final 10 minutes of the first half and then held off a late Coyote push to secure the 97-87 victory for the Jackrabbits’ third-straight title in front of a record-setting crowd of 11,114 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Both teams missed on their opening two possessions before South Dakota broke the ice with a Tyler Peterson jumper two minutes into the game. Mike Daum answered with a 3-pointer on SDSU’s fourth possession, the first of 11 lead changes and two ties in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Trailing 18-17 with 11:11 remaining in the half, SDSU scored eight straight over the next two minutes to take a 25-18 lead, which drew a timeout from the USD bench.

Triston Simpson snapped the run with a 3-pointer out of the break, but the Jackrabbits remained in front and stretched the lead to as many as 15 points before taking a 47-35 lead into halftime without the services of Daum, who went to the bench at the 11:11 mark with two fouls.

Daum returned in the second half with a vengeance, knocking down a pair of triples to push the Jackrabbits lead to 55-37 less than two minutes into the half.

Trailing 60-41 five minutes into the second half, South Dakota scored seven straight points over a two minutes span to cut the lead to 60-48, but a Skyler Flatten 3-pointer from the left wing quelled the run and kept the SDSU lead in double figures.

The double figure lead didn’t last though, as the Coyotes made one last push, and used an 8-0 run to cut an 80-64 SDSU lead down to 80-72 with 5:28 remaining, and then pushed the run to 13-3 to cut the lead to 83-77 with under four minutes to play.

They would get no closer, as the Jackrabbits held on down the stretch to secure the win.

David Jenkins, Jr., led four Jackrabbits in double figures with 29 points, with Daum adding 25 points to go with his 11 rebounds. Reed Tellinghuisen also posted a double-double, notching 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while Brandon Key pitched in with 10 points and a game-high six assists.

Matt Mooney scored a game-high 30 points with both Peterson and Tyler Hagedorn adding 15 points in the loss.

Turning Point

The final 11:11 of the first half, with Mike Daum on the bench with two fouls, the Jackrabbits outscored the Coyotes 30-18 to turn a 17-all tie into a 47-35 lead at the break

Inside The Box Score

Daum’s 21st double-double of the season gives him 32 for his career

Tellinghuisen’s second double-double of the season gives him four for his career

Jenkins, Jr., tied a career-high with 10 field goals

The teams combined for 11 lead changes in the two regular season meetings, and 11 in the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s game

News & Notes

The game set a new Summit League Championship game attendance record with 11,114, the second-largest crowd in Summit League Tournament history

SDSU set a Summit League championship game record with 97 points, and the teams combined for a championship game-record 184 points

SDSU’s 14 3-pointers marked the most in a championship game since Valparaiso hit 12 in 2002

SDSU set a new school record with 28 wins

Mike Daum became the first player in Summit League men’s basketball history to earn the tournament’s MVP title three straight seasons

Tuesday’s game marked the 223rd all-time meeting between the two teams

SDSU leads the all-time series 127-94-1, with the tie being a disputed game on March 12, 1915

South Dakota State is 4-1 all-time in the tournament finals, and 19-5 all-time in the tournament

South Dakota is 0-1 all-time in the tournament finals, and 4-5 all-time in the tournament

Tuesday’s game marked the third meeting between the two schools at the tournament, the first in the finals

SDSU won the first two tournament meetings, both of them semifinal games (2015, 2017)

SDSU and USD last played for a league title as members of the Division II North Central Conference on March 5, 2004 in Omaha, Neb. The Coyotes won, 73-69

