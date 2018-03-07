LIVE AT THE SUMMIT-SDSU’s Brandon Key After The Jacks Championship Win

Zach Borg Goes Live After The SDSU Men Win A Third Straight Summit Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the third straight year the South Dakota State men’s basketball team is heading to the Big Dance.

Newcomer Brandon Key had a key roll in the 97-87 championship win over South Dakota, scoring 10 points to help the Jacks when Mike Daum sat the majority of the first half in foul trouble. Click on the video viewer to see our live interview with Key following the Jacks victory!