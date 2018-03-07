Madison, Crow Creek Advance to Boys State “A”

MITCHELL, SD… Seven boys basketball teams won Sweet 16 games Wednesday night to advance to state tournaments next week. Sully Buttes, Canistota and Langford all won their game in Class “B”. And in Class “A” top-seeded SF Christian, Tea Area, Madison and Crow Creek all claimed their spots in the state tournament with Sweet 16 victories.

In the doubleheader at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, Madison beat Roncalli 62-42 in the first game of the night. Aaron Fiegen led the way for the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Jaxon Janke chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds. In the nightcap Crow Creek prevailed 53-50 over Parker as Jayden McBride scored 20 to lead the Chieftains. Camden Bialas led the Pheasants with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 8 blocked shots! Joe Sazue also had 14 points and 9 rebounds for Crow Creek.

