Scoreboard Wednesday, March 7th

Scoreboard Wednesday, March 7th
KDLT Sports
Share This:

Scoreboard Wednesday, March 7th

Men’s Basketball

NAIA Tournament (Sioux Falls)

Northwestern vs. Bellevue

Women’s Basketball

NAIA Tournament (Sioux City)

DWU vs. Indiana-East

Boys Basketball

SD Sweet 16

Class “A”

SF Christian 75, St. Thomas More 52

Madison 62, Roncalli 42 *Fiegen 21 points

Crow Creek 53, Parker 50 *McBride 20 points/Bialas 13 pts., 11 reb, 8 blocks

Tea Area vs. Sisseton

Class “B”

Sully Buttes vs. Harding County

Canistota 67,  Castlewood 49 *Carlson 25 points, 17 rebounds

Langford 40, Colman-Egan 39 *Punt 13 points

Women’s Tennis

Mary 9, Northwestern 0

Webber 6, SMSU 3

College Baseball

Carthage 15, Northwestern 10

Northwestern 16, Olivet Nazarene 6

Air Force 11, SDSU 7

Concordia-SP 7, SMSU 2

Women’s Softball

Northern 22, Holy Family 1

Northern 1, Nyack 0

Warner 11, SMSU 6

SMSU 8, Warner 5

Northwestern 4, William Penn 3

Northwestern 5, Roosevelt 0

SDSU 8, Central Michigan 0

Loyola-Chicago 2, SDSU 1

Related Post

Scoreboard Wednesday, August 30th
Scoreboard Thursday, September 7th
Scoreboard Thursday, October 26th
Scoreboard Thursday, November 9th

You Might Also Like