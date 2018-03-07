Scoreboard Wednesday, March 7th
Men’s Basketball
NAIA Tournament (Sioux Falls)
Northwestern vs. Bellevue
Women’s Basketball
NAIA Tournament (Sioux City)
DWU vs. Indiana-East
Boys Basketball
SD Sweet 16
Class “A”
SF Christian 75, St. Thomas More 52
Madison 62, Roncalli 42 *Fiegen 21 points
Crow Creek 53, Parker 50 *McBride 20 points/Bialas 13 pts., 11 reb, 8 blocks
Tea Area vs. Sisseton
Class “B”
Sully Buttes vs. Harding County
Canistota 67, Castlewood 49 *Carlson 25 points, 17 rebounds
Langford 40, Colman-Egan 39 *Punt 13 points
Women’s Tennis
Mary 9, Northwestern 0
Webber 6, SMSU 3
College Baseball
Carthage 15, Northwestern 10
Northwestern 16, Olivet Nazarene 6
Air Force 11, SDSU 7
Concordia-SP 7, SMSU 2
Women’s Softball
Northern 22, Holy Family 1
Northern 1, Nyack 0
Warner 11, SMSU 6
SMSU 8, Warner 5
Northwestern 4, William Penn 3
Northwestern 5, Roosevelt 0
SDSU 8, Central Michigan 0
Loyola-Chicago 2, SDSU 1