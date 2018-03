SDSU Men and Women Go Dancing Again

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Tuesday was a terrific day for South Dakota State fans, coaches and especially players. Both the men and women’s teams won Summit League titles which means they will be dancing next week at NCAA Tournaments. For the women it’s their 8th in 10 years and the men have got 3 straight years and 5 times overall.