Sioux Falls Economy Gaining Ground After Summit League Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls and the Summit League basketball tournaments have been a near perfect match, and this year was no different.

The Summit League held its men’s and women’s basketball championships in Sioux Falls for the 10th straight year. When teams are gunning to punch their ticket into the NCAA tournament, they deserve a great atmosphere.

Sioux Falls has been growing over these last 10 years, and is better prepared than ever with shopping and restaurant options. The city is becoming a hub for sporting events, and they are more than ready for it.

“People around here love sports, they love to go to basketball games, and it speaks highly for what we can do, what we can deliver in Sioux Falls,” said Sioux Falls Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Teri Schmidt.

With the men’s and women’s Summit League championship games being an all South Dakota affair, attendance numbers were high.

The men’s championships saw 11,114 in attendance, setting the Summit League record.