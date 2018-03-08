1 Killed, 3 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash

Cause of car wreck is under investigation

South Dakota Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly car crash about 20 miles west of Sioux Falls.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 42 near Humboldt. Details are limited. Three vehicles were involved. One person was killed in the crash. Another has serious, life-threatening injuries. Two people have minor injuries. Ages of the crash victims have not been released. Highway Patrol says the cause of the wreck is under investigation.