1 Killed, 3 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash

Cause of car wreck is under investigation
Kelsie Passolt
South Dakota Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly car crash about 20 miles west of Sioux Falls.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 42 near Humboldt.  Details are limited.  Three vehicles were involved.  One person was killed in the crash.  Another has serious, life-threatening injuries.  Two people have minor injuries.  Ages of the crash victims have not been released.  Highway Patrol says the cause of the wreck is under investigation.

