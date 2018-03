Autopsy: 20-year-old Box Elder man was fatally shot

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) – An autopsy has determined that a 20-year-old Box Elder man was shot to death.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says Lake Taylor died Wednesday evening. Preliminary autopsy results show the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

Box Elder police and sheriff’s officials were called to a shooting at an apartment complex. Both law enforcement agencies continue to investigate.