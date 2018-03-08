DTSF Business Empowers Girls Through Reading

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Nancy Savage remembers when she was a math major in college.

“I wasn’t encouraged to go on to engineering,” said Savage, the owner of Child’s Play Toys. “You know, my professor had said ‘well you’re going to teach,’ and not that there’s anything wrong with that, but he encouraged all the boys to be engineers and didn’t encourage me to do the same.”

Now Savage is spreading a message to young women that her professor never did. She has a goal for her young customers.

“Be inspired,” said Savage. “To show that you know, you can do this.”

Savage says in 2017, feminist books empowering young girls became a hit in the market. She ordered some for her local business, and now, she can’t keep them on the shelves.

“I was so excited to see it,” said Savage. “I mean, I jumped on board right away.”

Savage’s bestselling books are suited for girls in late elementary school all the way to high school. Each page defies sexist stereotypes – reassuring girls of all backgrounds that they can be athletes, scientists – whatever their heart desires.

“I’m a crier when I read and these stories that are so inspirational,” said Savage. “They just touch your heart.”

Savage loves the messages so much that she even bought the books for her own 13-year-old daughter.

“I love to read her the stories to inspire her to reach a little bit further,” said Savage

Those goals don’t just apply to International Women’s Day.

“I encourage my daughter to do her best every single day,” said Savage.