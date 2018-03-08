DWU Men Advance in NAIA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers were thrilled to have the NAIA Tournament in Sioux Falls this year. All they had to do was make the field which they did despite 10 losses. But Matt Wilber’s team rose to the occasion Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon in a first round game with Governor’s State. The Tigers rolled into the second round with an 84-67 win. Ty Hoglund led the way for DWU with 25 points. Jason Spicer had 17 points and 10 assists and Trae Vandeberg 17 points and 7 rebounds for the Tigers who improved to 23-10. DWU plays again Friday night at 7:30.