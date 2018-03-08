Eagle Butte woman pleads not guilty to embezzlement

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An Eagle Butte woman has pleaded not guilty to embezzling from a tribal business on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Calynn Gunville allegedly stole from the Lakota Thrifty Mart. The U.S. Attorney’s Office didn’t disclose the amount she’s accused of taking.

Gunville was indicted last month on a charge of theft from an Indian tribal organization. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted, along with a possible fine and restitution.