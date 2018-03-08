Ethan and Hanson Make State “B” Semi’s

ABERDEEN, SD… The Girls “B” is being played in Aberdeen and two teams in close proximity will play in the semi-finals Friday night after 1st round wins Thursday night. The Hanson Beavers jumped out to a 20-3 lead over Avon and never looks back despite 20 points from Lauren Sees. Hanson had a balanced attack led by Megan Guerike’s 14 points as they advanced with a 53-42 win.

The last game of the day was close all the way. Marinda Archer and Lauren Wittler each scored 14 points for Sully Buttes in a game that came right down to the final buzzer. Ethan’s Karly Gustafson put the Rustlers up late with 2 of her game-high 16 points. The Chargers missed a desperation 3 at the buzzer and Ethan moved on to play Hanson with a 37-36 win.

Earlier in the day Mattilyn Reiner scored 32 points and grabbed 12 boards as Tripp-Delmont-Armour knocked off top-seeded Faith 48-39. And Alayna Benike had 19 points and 13 boards in Castlewood’s 54-28 win over Warner.