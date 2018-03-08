Fourth Annual “Breathe Well” Workshop Promoting Smoke-Free Housing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Live Well Sioux Falls and the American Lung Association hosted their fourth annual “Breathe Well” workshop.

Multiunit property owners from around the area learned about policies and benefits of making their building smoke-free housing.

Since 2015 the number of smoke-free units in Sioux Falls has increased from 300 t0 2,500. Sioux Falls is following the trend around the county which is implementing more smoke-free policies.

Studies show that smoke doesn’t just live in your walls, it lives throughout the building.

“That’s particularly important for children and the elderly. That they have that opportunity to have a home environment that has clean, healthy air,” says Regional Director of the American Lung Association, Pat McKone.

Building owners that implement a smoke-free policy get a tax break, adding incentive to promoting tobacco free life.