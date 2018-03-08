Lawmakers Approve State Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota legislature has approved a plan to build a state veterans cemetery in Sioux Falls.

Senators voted yesterday to send the bill to Gov. Daugaard. It would allow the state to submit a grant application to the National Cemetery Administration to build the project.

The bill would also let the state accept a land donation from the city of Sioux Falls. An endowment fund would pay for the construction and operation of the cemetery.