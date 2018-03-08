Madison, West Central Advance at State “A”

WATERTOWN, SD… The Madison Bulldogs defied odds when they beat 4th-seeded Lennox to make the State “A” tournament in Watertown. Thursday they took the floor against the top seeded Belle Fourche Broncs with plenty of confidence and it showed as they advanced to the semi-finals with a 56-42 victory. Nicole Brown led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Jessi Giles had 19 points and the Bulldogs advance to play West Central in Friday’s semi-finals. The Trojans got a balanced effort in a 61-39 win over Crow Creek. Ashlyn MacDonald paced the way with 11 points and Kaitlyn Meadors had 10 for West Central.