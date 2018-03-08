Madison, West Central Advance at State “A”

Madison, West Central Advance at State "A"
KDLT Sports
Share This:

WATERTOWN, SD… The Madison Bulldogs defied odds when they beat 4th-seeded Lennox to make the State “A” tournament  in Watertown. Thursday they took the floor against the top seeded Belle Fourche Broncs with plenty of confidence and it showed as they advanced to the semi-finals with a 56-42 victory. Nicole Brown led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Jessi Giles had 19 points and the Bulldogs advance to play West Central in Friday’s semi-finals. The Trojans got a balanced effort in a 61-39 win over Crow Creek. Ashlyn MacDonald paced the way with 11 points and Kaitlyn Meadors had 10 for West Central.

Related Post

Madison goes for 3rd straight 11-A title
3rd Annual Edith Sanford Breast Center Classic
Madison Tops Titans In Tea
STATE A TRACK-Sioux Falls Christian Boys Win Crown...

You Might Also Like