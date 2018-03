Northwestern Men Rally Late Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… In a game that started over an hour late, the Northwestern men survived a slow start and rallied to beat Bellevue in the first round game at the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux Falls 75-62. They held Bellevue to just 20 points in the 2nd half as Colton Kooima scored 30 and Nathan Wedel 24 to advance to round two of the tournament with a 26-6 record.