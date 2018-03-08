Red Raider Women Win Early Game Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) Three quarters of the opening game of day two at the 2018 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championships were evenly matched. The second period made the difference for tournament veteran and third-seeded Northwestern (Iowa). The Red Raiders rode their first half surge to an 81-74 win over sixth-seeded Friends (Kan.) in Thursday’s first-round matchup in Sioux City, Iowa. Anna Kiel led the Red Raiders with 20 points, Kassidy DeJong had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Northwestern improves to 23-8.