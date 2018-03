Sather Knows Region Tourney Will Be Tough

ABERDEEN, SD…The Northern men cam close to hosting the Central Region. But they will make the trip to Maryville, MO as the #2 seed for the tournament that starts Saturday. Paul Sather knows it doesn’t matter where his 31-3 Wolves have to play, it will be a battle for the team that advances to the Elite 8 which will be played back in Sioux Falls where NSU won the NSIC Tournament.