Secretary of State Krebs Visits Compass Center in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One in four women and one in seven men are victims of domestic violence in their lifetime.

A local non-profit is hoping to expand their services in the next few years, but that comes with challenges.

On Thursday, South Dakota’s Secretary of State and congressional candidate Shantel Krebs visited the Compass Center in Sioux Falls. The non-profit provides free counseling and support to survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Krebs toured the facility and talked with staff members about the challenged and opportunities the center is facing. They say the main challenge is simply making the facility’s services known to those who need them.

“This is a service that probably people don’t know about until they need it, and then when they do need it they don’t necessarily know where to go, and so it’s that education and that support that we can provide,” says Krebs.

The Compass Center serves nearly a 1,000 clients a year. They are hoping more will take advantage of their services in the future.