Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show Running All Weekend Long

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show starts tonight has everything outdoors men love.

Close to 250 different vendors and retailers have filled space at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. From boats and RV’s, to bait and tackle, the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show has a lot to check out. You can book trips to fish in Canada, or even hunt in Africa.

This show is what South Dakota summers are all about.

“It embodies everything that is great about being in South Dakota during the summer. It brings everything together, hunting, fishing, loving the great outdoors. That’s the heart and soul of what a great sports show is, and we have that down here,” says Barry Cenaiko, the Sportsmen’s Show’s Manager.

The show is open and runs until 9 p.m. Thursday. Friday and Saturday run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Sunday runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over the four days they expect between 1,800 and 21,000 people.