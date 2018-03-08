Top Seeded Bridgewater-Emery Makes State “B”

HARTFORD, SD… The remaining Sweet 16 games were played Thursday night in South Dakota including the top-seeded team from Bridgewater-Emery. And Scott Schultz’s team advanced tio the state tournament with a 74-60 win. Sawyer Schultz led the way with 28 points in the 74-60 win over DeSmet. Gage Gruenhagen had 23 for the Bulldogs. White River, Lower Brule, Clark-Willow lake and Timber Lake all advanced to the “B”. Sioux Valley, Red Cloud, Pine Ridge and Dakota Valley all made the “A”.

