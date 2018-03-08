Underage winner of $50,000 lottery prize charged with fraud

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A young woman who tried to claim $50,000 she won from an Iowa scratch-off lottery ticket has been charged with fraud: She was too young to buy the ticket.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that Katelyn Dolezal, of Macedonia, is charged with lottery fraud. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Iowa law requires players to be 21 or older. Authorities say she was 19 when she bought the winning ticket Nov. 18. A relative went to the Iowa Lottery office in Council Bluffs to claim the prize for Dolezal, and a check was issued in the relative’s name. They tried to cash the $35,000 check – $15,000 in taxes had been withheld – but a bank placed a hold on it.

Police say Dolezal later called the lottery office for help because the relative wasn’t going to share the money with Dolezal.