2018 Outdoor Living Expo This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Whether your outdoor ‘style’ is gardening, canning, or just lounging around, you can check out the Outdoor Living Expo this weekend just a short drive away.

KDLT’s Simon Floss made a trip out to the W.H Lyon’s Fairgrounds to get all the info you need to know this weekend.

Take a look.