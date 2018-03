GIRL’S STATE B BASKETBALL-Castlewood Takes Thriller Over Tripp-Delmont/Armour

Warriors Win 70-64

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Regan Benike scored 26 points and Abbey Strait scored 21 to lead Castlewood over Tripp-Delmont/Armour in the State B Girl’s Basketball Tournament semifinals on Friday night at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

The Warriors will play Hanson for the state championship tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!