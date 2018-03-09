GIRL’S STATE A BASKETBALL-Madison & St. Thomas More Advance To Championship

Bulldogs Win 60-44 & Cavs Win 63-54

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The second day of the South Dakota Girl’s State A Tournament featured one team that continued their “upsetting” ways and another continuing their dynasty.

Fresh off an upset of top seed Belle Fourche yesterday, 8th seed Madison defeated 4th seed West Central 60-44. In the other semifinal St. Thomas More’s dream of a fifth straight state title are still alive after after they defeated McCook Central/Montrose 63-54.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The Cavaliers & Bulldogs will meet for the title tomorrow at 8 PM.