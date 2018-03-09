Kadoka woman sentenced for defrauding her former in-laws

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Kadoka woman has been sentenced for defrauding her former in-laws.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 39-year-old Tammy Twiss used her ex-husband’s name and his parents’ banking information to withdraw more than $20,000 from the parents’ account in 2016.

Twiss was convicted of wire fraud. She was recently sentenced to two months in custody and three years of supervised release that will include four months of home confinement. She also was ordered to pay about $12,000 in restitution.

Twiss also goes by the last name of Eisenbraun.