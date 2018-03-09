Mom accused of trying to help daughter with lottery fraud

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have charged a Council Bluffs woman who they say tried to help her daughter fraudulently claim a lottery scratch-off ticket prize of $50,000.

Court records say 61-year-old Michelle Lett is charged with lottery theft or forgery – the same charge her 19-year-old daughter, Katelyn Dolezal, faces. Lett’s attorney, Christopher Roth, says she intends to plead not guilty.

Iowa law requires players to be 21 or older. Authorities say Dolezal was 19 when she bought the winning ticket Nov. 18. Court records say her mom went to the Iowa Lottery office in Council Bluffs to claim the prize, and a check was issued in Lett’s name.

Police say Dolezal later called the lottery office for help, saying her mother wasn’t going to share the money with Dolezal.