NAIA SWEET 16-Big Games From Wedel & Kooima Can’t Push Northwestern Men Into NAIA Elite 8

Red Raiders Fall 94-83

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite 23 points from senior Nathan Wedel and a game high 37 from fellow senior Colton Kooima, the St. Francis (IND) Cougars were too much for the Northwestern Red Raiders, defeating them 94-83 in the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Tournament.

-Click on the video viewer to watch the highlights!