NAIA SWEET 16-Dakota Wesleyan Drubs Southern Oregon

Tigers Advance To Elite Eight With 76-71

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) Second-seeded Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) fell at the hands of a directional Oregon school in the second round of the 2017 national championships. The Tigers weren’t going to let themselves suffer the same fate this time around. A battle-tested Dakota Wesleyan team followed the lead of sophomore Kynedi Cheeseman while vanquishing third-seeded Southern Oregon, 76-61, inside the Tyson Events Center on Friday afternoon.