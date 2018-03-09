Police: Iowa Boy who took loaded gun to school faces charge

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) – Police say a 16-year-old who took a loaded handgun into Ottumwa High School has been charged with a felony.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that the school resource officer and a school administrator found the gun and a knife blade in the student’s backpack Thursday morning. He was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.

The school district says the boy showed the gun to another student, who then notified a teacher who alerted the resource officer. The officer and the administrator removed the boy from a classroom and then searched the backpack.

His parents were notified. It’s unclear why the boy was armed.