Rapid City standoff ends with arrest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A police standoff in Rapid City has led to the arrest of a man wanted on a felony warrant for possessing controlled substances.

Pennington County sheriff’s deputies tried to serve a warrant at a residence Thursday, but the man who was wanted barricaded himself inside the home. Rapid City police and sheriff’s deputies cordoned off the area and called in a special response team because of the man’s history of domestic violence, weapons violations and drug offenses. Authorities did not know if he was armed.

KOTA-TV reports authorities say the suspect climbed out of a window and onto the roof for a time, but then went back in the house. He eventually surrendered.