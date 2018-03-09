Rep. Kristi Noem Speaks With High School Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Rep. Kristi Noem paid a visit to some Sioux Falls high school students to talk about issues they care about. She also spoke about faith and explaining that it helped her, and her family through the tough life of politics.

Noem has always stressed that it is all about South Dakotas next generation, and today was all about hearing issues they cared about.

“I could see the concern that they have on several national issues. And it told me that we should have students focused on learning and growing in next careers rather than some of the national policies that they have to deal with today.” Noem said.

The group of students at Sioux Falls Christian were welcomed to ask her questions about her policy and other national issues.

Sioux Falls Christian was the first school she made a stop at, the second was Christ The King in Sioux Falls.