SF Woman Searching for Life-Saving Stranger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Car accidents happen every day, and a Sioux Falls woman who survived a crash with the help of a stranger is trying endlessly to get the word out about her accident. She’s hoping to find her possible guardian angel.

Hundreds of thousands of cars drive along I-229 daily, but during December 2013 one Sioux Falls resident’s route was forever changed.

“I was doing full speed on the interstate and i rear ended another car that was stopped for traffic,” says Hilary Lea.

The crash occurred on I-229 just north of Western St. Hilary’s car was totaled. She says she doesn’t remember much, but one factor is clear, a stranger had come to her side.

“I very vividly remember her, and she made sure to let me know that I’m a nurse and you need to stay still, and you need to not move,” says Lea.

The stranger stayed until the paramedics arrived. Hilary suffered an ankle compound fracture a head laceration and a torn spleen. She says the stranger was vital to her survival,” says Lea.

“If I had moved enough I could have caused more than just a tear in my spleen, and it could have ruptured, and I could have bleed out internally, so her keeping me still was imperative to me surviving that accident,” says Lea.

Hilary doesn’t remember what exactly the lady looked like, but she’s eagerly trying to track her down. She wants to thank her and to introduce her to someone special.

“In the hospital learned that I was pregnant with my son, and because she was there we were able to make it through and that we’re ok now,” says Lea.

It was during a CT Scan that doctors realized she was six weeks pregnant.

“I absolutely want her to meet my son. Because at the time of the accident when we were on the side of the road I had no idea that he even existed, and so to be able to show her that not only that you saved my life you also saved his,” says Lea.

Even though the years are going by Hilary is determined to find her.

“I know that it’s been four years, but I hope in the back of her mind it’s as vivid for her as it is for me,” says Lea.

Hilary’s Facebook post has hundreds of shares. She’s hoping one of them can find the life-saving stranger. Hilary adds that the strangers actions have inspired her to pay it forward any chance she gets.