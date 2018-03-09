Sioux Falls Businesses React to New Tariffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sparks are flying for those that deal with steel.

President Trump gave the green light on new steel and aluminum tariffs. That’s 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum.

P & M steel says this tariff comes at a tricky time. The company makes engineers and architects’ projects come to life with their hands-on operation.

Spring and summer are the busiest times to build, so they’re hoping prices don’t go up too much.

“If we get that project, making sure that we’re purchasing steel as we need to be to be before price can increase on the price that we’ve bid it at,” said Mike Dejoung, the Operations Manager.

Something’s brewing at Fernson as well. When you walk in to the brewery, you’ll see cans up to the ceiling.

Fernson beer cans are made out of aluminum, but they go through hundreds of thousands at a time. They order about 250,000 of their Lion’s Paw Lager and they go through it in just a matter of months.

“That’s probably where this concerns me the most is the cost of cans,” said Joel Thompson, Fernson head of Operations.

It’s still uncertain how these new tariffs will impact businesses. Perhaps it’ll make their profit margins narrower. Maybe beer drinkers will have to pay a little more. Whatever the case, Fernson has an attitude of beer and cheer.

“If it does it does, and that’s something we can’t control, you know,” said Thompson. “We just roll with it and ultimately like we want to make good beer and it just so happens to be that cans are the best way.”

The tariffs are scheduled to start on March 23rd.

All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation have voiced their concerns about the reaction from other countries.

Republican Senator John Thune says countries that retaliate often single out agriculture.