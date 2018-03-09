Stampede Return Home & Rip Sioux City

Herd Win 7-2

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede returned home to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for the first time since February 10th and put on an impressive show for Stampede Country, blasting the Sioux City Musketeers 7-2 before 7,014 fans. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov tallied two goals while AJ Villella, Colin Swoyer and Nolan Walker all added a goal and an assist each. The win was the 26th of the year for the Herd who climbed back into third place in the Western Conference and trail first place Omaha by just five points. Mikhail Berdin stopped 20 of 22 shots in goal for the Stampede who are 10-2-2 in their last 14 games.

After spending the last month on the road the Herd (26-13-8) were hoping to entertain the hometown fans early and they did just that, tallying three goals in the first period. After a slow start to the game, things picked up at 10:42 when Nolan Walker tallied his 16th goal of the season. The Musketeers (21-20-6) turned the puck over at center ice and Kirill Panyukov took advantage, stealing the puck and breaking across the blue line and sent a perfect pass over to Walker who wristed the puck into the back of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

The Herd would add to their lead at 15:35 when the Herd got some lady luck on their side. Musketeers goaltender Matt Jurusik took the puck behind his own net and sent a pass to a defenseman, but the puck bounced off his skate and right onto the tape of Reid Stefanson who quickly put the puck into the back of the net for his 12th of the year. The Herd tallied their third goal of the game, on the power play, when AJ Villella blasted a shot from the right point through the pads of Jurusik into the net for a 3-0 lead after one period. Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 7-6 in the period.

The Musketeers got into the game 6:29 into the second when Parker Ford found Micah Miller in front of the net and Miller wristed a shot into the back of the net. Sioux Falls responded at 12:41 when Jack St. Ivany wristed a shot from the right point that sailed through traffic and into the back of net for a 4-1 advantage. Sioux Falls outshot the Musketeers 9-6 in the period.

Sioux Falls poured it on in the third period tallying three more goals in the victory. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov tallied his first of two in the period at 4:49 when he brought the puck to the top of the left circle and blasted a shot past the glove side of Jurusik for a 5-1 advantage. The Musketeers scored at 13:42 off a Stampede turnover, but the Herd responded less than a minute later when Paul DeNaples sent a pass into the high slot for Colin Swoyer who fired a shot through the five-hole of Jurusik for a 6-2 advantage. The Stampede put the game away for good with 2:30 left in the game when Ivanyuzhenkov tallied his second of the night and 15th of the season off a wrist shot in the slot.

The Stampede finished the night outshooting the Musketeers 24-22 while going 1-for-1 on the power play. Sioux City finished the evening 0-for-1 on the advantage.

The Stampede host the Chicago Steel on Saturday at 7:05 PM. It is also Special Olympics of South Dakota Night, presented by Modern Woodmen. Fans can take part in a silent auction of sports and entertainment memorabilia. All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of South Dakota. The Herd close out the weekend on Sunday when they host Lincoln at 6:05 PM.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede