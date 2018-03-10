CENTRAL REGION SEMIFINALS-Miraculous Rally Over Northern State Sends Augustana To Championship

Vikings Defeat Wolves In Overtime 90-86

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Senior guard Presley O’Farrell swiped a pass, went coach-to-coast and dropped in a game-tying layup to force overtime. A corner 3-pointer from junior center Shelby Selland gave the No. 1 Augustana women’s basketball team an 88-86 lead over No. 5 Northern State, and two free-throws from Presley O’Farrell with seven seconds left in overtime secured a trip to the sweet-16 and the Central Region Tournament title game Saturday night in front of a hostile Elmen Center crowd.

“This was one of those games where you really don’t have the right words to describe it,” head coach Dave Krauth said. “It was just a barn burner.”

The 90-86 victory improves the Vikings to 29-3 overall, the most wins for an Augustana team in a single season. The Wolves year comes to a close after a 26-6 season.

Augie trailed by as many as seven points with under two minutes to go in regulation. Senior Paige Peterson hit a jumper with 1:01 on the clock to cut the Vikings deficit to 76-71. Like she did throughout the entire second-half, junior Lynsey Prosser drilled a clutch 3-pointer and Augustana trailed by just two points with 24 seconds left in the fourth.

“Give Northern credit, everytime we went on a run, they responded,” Prosser said. “But I came out of the locker room at halftime wanting to make an impact.”

Two free-throws from Northern State’s Jessi Marti gave the Wolves a four point advantage with 20 seconds left, but the Vikings never gave up, and that’s when Presley O’Farrell took over. The Summit, S.D. native scored the games final four points in regulation to send the semifinal contest into overtime.

Northern State fired back and took an 80-78 lead early in the overtime period. Peterson hit one-of-two attempts from the charity strip and Marti responded with one of the Wolves’ 12 three-pointers of the night to take a 83-79 advantage with 2:47 to play.

With 1:43 remaining, Prosser, who finished the contest with a season and game-high 21 points, dropped in a shot from long range to bring her team to an 84-83 lead. NSU’s Jill Conrad fired back with a triple to re-take the lead for Northern State, but the Vikings continued to battle back. 1-of-2 free-throws from Presley O’Farrell and the corner three from Selland gave Augie the lead for good.

“It’s an old cliche, but it ain’t over ‘till it’s over,” Krauth said. “You’ve got to give our kids credit. They never gave up and they got rewarded.”

Five Vikings finished the game in double-figures. Peterson dumped in 16 points and went 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, while Presley O’Farrell had 15 points and six rebounds. Logan O’Farrell was 5-of-10 from the field and finished with 12 points while Selland poured in 11 and corralled five rebounds.

Both teams shot over 40 percent from the field and over 35 percent from long-range. Northern State connected on 12 of their 29 three-pointers while the Vikings hit on 10-of-27. The Wolves out-rebounded Augustana 50-32.

NSU had four players in double-figures, led by Miranda Ristau’s 17 points and Brianna Kusler’s 15.

Augustana returns to action on Monday, March 12 and takes on No. 2 Central Missouri in the Central Region championship game at 7 p.m. in the Elmen Center for the right to play in the Elite Eight at the Sanford Pentagon.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics