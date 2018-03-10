CENTRAL REGIONAL-Northern State Men Crush Washburn

Wolves Win NCAA Tournament Opener 91-75

Maryville, Mo. – The No. 6 Northern State University men’s basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament with a 16-point victory over Washburn University on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Wolves to 32-3 overall this season, as they handed the Ichabod’s their tenth and final loss.

The Wolves took charge early on and did not look back, notching 47 points in the first half and shooting 70.4 percent from the floor. They extended their 12-point halftime leading, notching another 44 in the final 20 minutes of action. Northern held their largest lead of 23 points with 2:33 remaining in regulation.

For the game, the Wolves shot 68.6 percent from the floor, 59.1 percent from the arc, and a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line. Defensively they held the Ichabods to a 48.3 field goal percentage and 35.3 3-point percentage. Northern tallied 42 points in the paint, 17 points off the bench, 11 points off turnovers, and nine second chance points. They added 19 assists, four blocks, and three steals, while out-rebounding Washburn 26-21 in the game.

Gabe King led five Wolves in double figures, dropping 20 points while shooting 7-of-9 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the arc. The sophomore added three rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal. Darin Peterka and Carter Evans each notched 18 points, with Peterka hitting 6-of-7 from the floor and Evans knocking down 9-of-11. Peterka tallied two rebounds and one assist, going 2-for-2 from the free throw line, while Evans notched a team second best five rebounds, as well as two assists and one block.

DJ Pollard added 13 points to the team total, shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line. The senior added a team second best five assists, as well as one rebound and one block. Ian Smith rounded out the starting five with five points of his own, while leading the team with seven assists and six rebounds.

Logan Doyle led the Wolves off the bench and was the final Wolf in double figures notching ten points and shooting 66.7 percent from the field. Doyle added three rebounds, as well as two assists and one block. Bo Fries tallied the final seven points for the Wolves, draining 3-of-5 from the floor and adding three rebounds, one assist, and a team high two steals.

Northern returns to Bearcat Arena tomorrow evening for a 5 p.m. tip against NSIC rival St. Cloud State. The match-up will be the third meeting between the two teams this season.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics