CENTRAL REGIONAL-Northern State Women Rally Past Arkansas Tech

Northern State Women Rally Past Arkansas Tech

Wolves Advance To Semifinal Against Augustana With 76-65 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Northern State women’s basketball team used a 22-7 fourth quarter surge to rally past Arkansas Tech for a 76-65 win in the NCAA Division II Central Regional on Friday night at the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls.

Miranda Ristau led the way with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Jill Conrad added 20 and Jessi Marti scored 14.

The Wolves will play tournament host Augustana in the semifinals tomorrow at 7:30.

