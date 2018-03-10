Comic Book Fans Come Together For Siouxper DayCon

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Fans of comic books, cosplay and everything in between showed up for Siouxper DayCon today at the Western Mall.

SiouxperCon is a non-profit organization setting up gatherings of different fandoms of Anime, Sci-Fi and more.

The net profit from SiouxperCon is donated to “Reach Literacy” and childhood cancer research.

A cosplay competition was held for the best-dressed attendees and the West Mall 7 theatre offered a theatre to play Mario Kart on the big screen.

Comic book writer Eliot Rahal was in attendance to offer tips on writing your own comic book.

SiouxperCon staff say being a part of the organization is a big commitment, but it’s well worth it.

“None of us get paid. Most of us irritate our wives and our husbands because we’re gone doing this so much. But it’s because we love it and we want to provide a safe inclusive place for people to come together that enjoy these different genres,” says SiouxperCon Chairman Shane Gerlach.

This year’s SiouxperCon 2018 will be held September 28th through the 30th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.