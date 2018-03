GIRLS’ STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP-Castlewood Beats Hanson In Thriller

Warriors Break Tie In 4th Quarter And Win 47-41

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Castlewood Warriors finished on a 6-0 run to capture their third girl’s basketball State B Championship in school history, defeating Hanson 47-41 in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Castlewood’s Alayna Benike led all scorers with 22 points and Regan Benike added 17 points.

Brooke Slaba led Hanson with 11 points.

