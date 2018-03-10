GIRLS’ STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP-St. Thomas Bests Madison To Win 5th Straight Title

Cavs Pull Away From Bulldogs For 54-41 Win
Zach Borg
WATERTOWN, S.D.  —  Though Madison made them work for it, the St. Thomas More girl’s basketball dynasty persevered.

The Cavaliers won their fifth straight State A Girls’ Basketball Championship, pulling away from the Bulldogs to win 54-41 on Saturday night in Watertown.

STM’s Aislinn Duffy led all scorers with 26 points.  Jessi Giles led Madison with 12.

