Scoreboard Friday, March 9th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 9TH, 2018NHL
Wild 5, Vancouver 2
USHL
Stampede 7, Sioux City 2
Men’s College Basketball
NAIA Sweet 16
St. Francis 94, Northwestern 83
College of Idaho 62, Dakota Wesleyan 60
Women’s College Basketball
NCAA Division II Central Regional
Augustana 75, Lindenwood 41
Northern State 76, Arkansas Tech 65
NAIA Sweet 16
Northwestern 83, Eastern Oregon 60
Dakota Wesleyan 76, Southern Oregon 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State A Tournament @ Watertown
Semifinal
Madison 60, West Central 44
St. Thomas More 63, McCook Central/Montrose 54
Consolation Semifinal
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Vermillion 45
Belle Fourche 79, Crow Creek 53
State B Tournament @ Aberdeen
Semifinal
Castlewood 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64
Hanson 48, Ethan 32
Consolation Semifinal
Sully Buttes 41, Avon 40
Warner 60, Faith 45
H.S. Boy’s Hockey
S.D. State Tournament @ Fort Pierre
Huron 2, Oahe 1
Brookings 6, Watertown 3
Rushmore 8, Mitchell 0
SF Flyers 7, Sioux Center 0
College Baseball
Northern Colorado 3, SDSU 2
SMSU 6, Briar Cliff 4
SMSU 7, Briar Cliff 0
Northern State 6, Concordia 4
Concordia 14, Northern State 11
Mount Marty 9, Concordia-Moorhead 5
Northwestern 10, Presentation 7
Mount Marty 13, Valley City State 3
College Softball
USD 6, San Diego 5
USD 7, USC-Upstate 4
SDSU 6, Seton Hall 1
Bethune-Cookman 3, SDSU 1
Northwestern 10, St. Francis 6
Women’s College Tennis
North Carolina State 7, USD 0