Scoreboard Friday, March 9th

Scores for Friday, March 9, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 9TH, 2018NHL

Wild 5, Vancouver 2

USHL
Stampede 7, Sioux City 2

Men’s College Basketball
NAIA Sweet 16
St. Francis 94, Northwestern 83

College of Idaho 62, Dakota Wesleyan 60

Women’s College Basketball
NCAA Division II Central Regional
Augustana 75, Lindenwood 41

Northern State 76, Arkansas Tech 65

NAIA Sweet 16
Northwestern 83, Eastern Oregon 60

Dakota Wesleyan 76, Southern Oregon 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL
State A Tournament @ Watertown
Semifinal
Madison 60, West Central 44

St. Thomas More 63, McCook Central/Montrose 54

Consolation Semifinal
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Vermillion 45

Belle Fourche 79, Crow Creek 53

State B Tournament @ Aberdeen
Semifinal
Castlewood 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64

Hanson 48, Ethan 32

Consolation Semifinal
Sully Buttes 41, Avon 40

Warner 60, Faith 45

H.S. Boy’s Hockey
S.D. State Tournament @ Fort Pierre
Huron 2, Oahe 1

Brookings 6, Watertown 3

Rushmore 8, Mitchell 0

SF Flyers 7, Sioux Center 0

College Baseball
Northern Colorado 3, SDSU 2

SMSU 6, Briar Cliff 4

SMSU 7, Briar Cliff 0

Northern State 6, Concordia 4

Concordia 14, Northern State 11

Mount Marty 9, Concordia-Moorhead 5

Northwestern 10, Presentation 7

Mount Marty 13, Valley City State 3

College Softball
USD 6, San Diego 5

USD 7, USC-Upstate 4

SDSU 6, Seton Hall 1

Bethune-Cookman 3, SDSU 1

Northwestern 10, St. Francis 6

Women’s College Tennis
North Carolina State 7, USD 0

