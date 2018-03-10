Scoreboard Saturday, March 10th
Scores For Saturday, March 10, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 10TH, 2018NHL
Edmonton 4, Wild 1 (*3rd Period)
USHL
Stampede 5, Chicago 1
NBA G-League
Austin 124, Skyforce 113
H.S. Girls’ Basketball
State A Tournament @ Watertown
Fifth Place
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Belle Fourche 30
Seventh Place
Vermillion 76, Crow Creek 54
Third Place
West Central 50, McCook Central/Montrose
State Championship
St. Thomas More 54, Madison 41
State B Tournament @ Aberdeen
Fifth Place
Warner 54, Sully Buttes 44
Seventh Place
Faith 50, Avon 45
Third Place
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Ethan 46
State Championship
Castlewood 47, Hanson 41
Men’s College Basketball
Central Region Quarterfinals @ Maryville, MO
Northern State 91, Washburn 75
SMSU 81, Missouri Southern 77
Women’s College Basketball
Central Region Semifinals
Augustana 90, Northern State 86 (*Final in OT)
NAIA Elite Eight @ Sioux City, IA
Dakota Wesleyan 78, Southeastern 64
Northwestern 89, St. Francis 83 (*Final in OT)
H.S. Boy’s Hockey
State Semifinals @ St. Pierre
SF Flyers 7, Huron 0
Rushmore 3, Brookings 2
College Baseball
Northern Colorado 5, SDSU 4
Northern Colorado 8, SDSU 2
Northwestern 6, Valley City State 3
Mount Marty 14, Dickinson State 6
College Softball
Wisconsin 6, USD 3
San Diego 4, USD 1
SDSU 2, Central Connecticut State 0
SDSU 8, Maine 0
Augustana 6, LIU Post 1
Northwestern 13, Indiana Institute Of Technology 11
Northwestern 9, Jamestown 1
College Equestrian
SDSU 15, UM-Crookston 5
Men’s College Golf
Jackrabbit Invitational
1. UNLV (829)
2. UCLA (834)
7. SDSU (887)
8. USD (892)
Women’s College Golf
MJGA Collegiate Invite
1. Rocky Mountain College (647)
2. MSU-Mankato (649)
3. SMSU (653)