Scoreboard Saturday, March 10th

Scores For Saturday, March 10, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 10TH, 2018NHL

Edmonton 4, Wild 1 (*3rd Period)

USHL
Stampede 5, Chicago 1

NBA G-League
Austin 124, Skyforce 113

H.S. Girls’ Basketball
State A Tournament @ Watertown
Fifth Place

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Belle Fourche 30

Seventh Place

Vermillion 76, Crow Creek 54

Third Place

West Central 50, McCook Central/Montrose

State Championship

St. Thomas More 54, Madison 41

State B Tournament @ Aberdeen
Fifth Place

Warner 54, Sully Buttes 44

Seventh Place

Faith 50, Avon 45

Third Place

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Ethan 46

State Championship

Castlewood 47, Hanson 41

Men’s College Basketball
Central Region Quarterfinals @ Maryville, MO
Northern State 91, Washburn 75

SMSU 81, Missouri Southern 77

Women’s College Basketball
Central Region Semifinals
Augustana 90, Northern State 86 (*Final in OT)

NAIA Elite Eight @ Sioux City, IA
Dakota Wesleyan 78, Southeastern 64

Northwestern 89, St. Francis 83 (*Final in OT)

H.S. Boy’s Hockey
State Semifinals @ St. Pierre
SF Flyers 7, Huron 0

Rushmore 3, Brookings 2

College Baseball
Northern Colorado 5, SDSU 4

Northern Colorado 8, SDSU 2

Northwestern 6, Valley City State 3

Mount Marty 14, Dickinson State 6

College Softball
Wisconsin 6, USD 3

San Diego 4, USD 1

SDSU 2, Central Connecticut State 0

SDSU 8, Maine 0

Augustana 6, LIU Post 1

Northwestern 13, Indiana Institute Of Technology 11

Northwestern 9, Jamestown 1

College Equestrian
SDSU 15, UM-Crookston 5

Men’s College Golf
Jackrabbit Invitational
1.  UNLV (829)

2.  UCLA (834)

7.  SDSU (887)

8.  USD (892)

Women’s College Golf
MJGA Collegiate Invite
1.  Rocky Mountain College (647)

2.  MSU-Mankato (649)

3.  SMSU (653)

 

