Siouxland Smash Hosting Super Smash Bros Tournaments In Sioux Falls

Super Smash Bros fans in the Sioux Empire have a place and a group to play one of the most popular video games of all time.

An all-time great, Super Smash Bros has been some of video gamers go-to since its first release on the Nintendo 64 in 1999 with tens of millions of copies in the franchise sold to date.

Along with Super Smash Bros being one of the biggest E-sports leagues in the world, Sioux Falls residents are coming together to competitively play the game they love.

The La Quinta Inn and Suites is the venue this weekend for around 70 players competing in singles and doubles matches throughout the day.

Jacob Vande Vegte is the tournament organizer and says they’re always looking for passionate super smash bros players to join them.

“We have a Facebook group, Siouxland Smash. We’re a pretty tight-knit group so it’s easy to get in. We’re all very friendly and open to new players,” says Vande Vegte.

Players traveled from Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska to compete for a first place prize of around $200.

David Boyd says trying to be one of the best Super Smash Bros players takes a lot of commitment and a lot of traveling.

“I like it, I like it a lot. Like two weeks ago, I was in Des Moines and then not too long ago before that I was in Omaha. So it’s usually like the same people that travel almost every weekend,” says Boyd.

Boyd is the number one player in the South Dakota Super Smash Bros power rankings, and he enjoys the game he’s played since he was a little boy.

“I just really like the game. It’s like a really old game too, I played it when I was in 3rd grade and I just still play it. It’s just kind of awesome that people are still playing it,” Boyd tells us.

Players who are unable to attend the tournaments can also watch all of the big match-ups on the Siouxland Smash twitch channel online.

Vande Vegte plans to have monthly tournaments in Sioux Falls and grow to accompany more super smash bros players in the near future.