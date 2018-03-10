South Dakota Park Works to Contain Zebra Mussel Population

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Conservation officials in a southeast South Dakota park are ramping up containment of invasive zebra mussels for the upcoming season.

Tourists nationwide visit Yankton’s Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, which has become infested with the damage-causing mussels.

Conservation officer Dan Altman says they’re trying to manage the mussels and prevent them from spreading elsewhere. He says one gallon of water from Lewis and Clark Lake could infest Lake Oahe in Pierre with zebra mussels so long-term plans include containing Yankton’s waters.

Officers have increased enforcement of aquatic invasive species (AIS) violations, particularly through outreach to visitors or those unaware of the problem. They’ve also stationed department interns at three main points to track boats trying to decontaminate, collect data and educate people.