Three Killed in Saturday Crash South of Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. – Three people died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston.

Names of the people involved are not being released by state officials pending notification of family members.

A 2006 Chevrolet Impala was northbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went across the center line and collided with a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi truck.

Pronounced dead at the scene were all three of the car’s occupants – the 16-year-old male driver and two passengers, a 49-year-old male and 48-year-old female. All three were wearing seatbelts.

The male semi-truck driver, 77, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.