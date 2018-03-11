Augustana Wins Classic Barnburner Against Northern

Viking Women One Win From Elite Eight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — To go along with a pair of great girls state championships we might have had the game of the year in the NCAA Women’s Tournament last night, as Augustana completed a miraculous rally against rival Northern State to head to the NCAA Women’s Central Region Championship game.

It looked like the Wolves were going to that title game when they led by 7 with 1:54 to go. Augustana rallied, tying the game when Presley O’Farrell stole and errant inbound and laid it in to tie things and force an extra session.

The Vikings trailed for much of the overtime until Shelby Selland’s three put them ahead for good, helping Augie complete a miraculous 90-86 overtime win.

Augie will play Central Missouri tomorrow at 7 PM in the Elmen Center for a spot in the Elite Eight at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip time tomorrow is 7 PM.